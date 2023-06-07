https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/the-media-protect-bidens-from-biolabs-ukraine-involvement-push-for-government-censorship-1110967423.html

The Media Protect Bidens From Biolabs, Ukraine Involvement, Push for Government Censorship

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, and the Florida judge blocking the ban on transitioning kids.

Lucas Gage - Veteran, Author, and Commentator | Lucas Regrets His Marine Enlistment, The US Blames Russia for Dam Explosion, and The US Population Tired of the LiesRabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Writing a Book, Most Common Errors Surrounding Zionism. and Identity Theft In the first hour, Lee spoke with Lucas Gage about Russia being accused of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion, the amount of evidence on the Biden crime family, and the amount of pro-Ukraine bots on social media. Lucas commented on the accusations of Russia's role in the Novaya Kakhovka dam explosion and how the corporate media gaslights the public. Lucas spoke about the Biden family's involvement with Biolabs and the desperation from Ukraine. In the second hour: Lee speaks with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about problems in Israel, accusations against Elon Musk of antisemitism, and Magneto from X-Men. Rabbi Yaakov described his history of reading the X-Men comics in the early years of Marvel and how the media used George Soros Holocaust past. Rabbi Yaakov talked about Orthodox Jews accused of antisemitism and dog whistles of antisemitism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

