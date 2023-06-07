https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/two-dead-several-injured-after-shooting-near-high-school-graduation-in-virginia-1110969563.html

Two Dead, Several Injured After Shooting Near High School Graduation in Virginia

At least two people were killed on Tuesday outside a downtown theatre in Richmond, Virginia, where as a graduation ceremony was being held. Five others sustained gunshot wounds

At least two people were killed on Tuesday outside a downtown theatre in Richmond, Virginia, where as a graduation ceremony was being held. Five others sustained gunshot woundsThe two individuals who were killed were both males aged 18 and 36. Officials noted that at least one of the deceased was known to the shooters.Although there is no longer a threat to the community, investigators stated that multiple firearms were recovered. It was also stated one of the suspects, a 19-year-old, would be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.Police have indicated that one person was being treated for life-threatening injuries.Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards earlier told reporters the shooting took place at a park across from the Altria Theatre, near the Virginia Commonwealth University at about 5:15 p.m. local time. At the time, the downtown center was hosting a graduation ceremony for the Huguenot High School. US media reported that 20 shots were heard as graduates were exiting the venue, prompting dozens of individuals to seek shelter. Footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers on the scene.A police spokesperson later detailed that two people were treated for falling and that nine others were treated at the scene for anxiety and minor injuries. One individual was said to have been hit by a car, but that they had not sustained life-threatening injuries.Police and SWAT units were seen securing the area.

