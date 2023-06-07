https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/ukraine-dam-attack-atlanta-funds-cop-city-merck-sues-government-1110964910.html

Ukraine Dam Attack, Atlanta Funds Cop City, Merck Sues Government

Ukraine Dam Attack, Atlanta Funds Cop City, Merck Sues Government

The Misfits discuss Ukrainian involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline, Cop City in Atlanta, the major apartment building collapse in Iowa, and the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss new reporting on Ukrainian involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, the destruction of the Novaya Kakhovka dam, Western media sweating over the pervasive use of Nazi imagery among Ukrainian forces, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Saudi Arabia.Lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate Steven Donziger discusses the Atlanta City Council siding with Cop City despite community concerns, tactics used to smear protesters and community organizers, the question of ‘outside agitators’ in protests over systematic issues, and an update on Chevron’s shirking of responsibility for their role of environmental contamination in the Amazon.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses the ongoing investigations into the partial collapse of an apartment complex in Iowa, Florida’s move to allow landlords to add more fees on top of rising rents, how deep the rot in the US court system goes, and the last days of protest against pension reform in France.West Virginia-based environmental activist and socialist organizer Ryan Kidwiler discusses the greenlighting of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Appalachia, how the Biden administration has allowed the pipeline project to disregard legal challenges that prevented further construction, and how environmental issues are working class issues.The Misfits also discuss the merger of the LIV and PGA golf tournaments, Henry Kissinger’s 100th birthday party, and the country’s first state-funded religious charter school.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

