https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/us-economy-surprisingly-resilient-or-potemkin-village-1110979371.html

US Economy - Surprisingly Resilient or Potemkin Village?

US Economy - Surprisingly Resilient or Potemkin Village?

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with economist Michael Hudson about the Biden administration's 'class war' against working Americans.

2023-06-07T05:04+0000

2023-06-07T05:04+0000

2023-06-07T11:54+0000

new rules

radio

us economy

dedollarisation

western sanctions against russia

europe

european union (eu)

economic crisis

michael hudson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110979043_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e7dc6334d5c1bcfaf1928eb562599d79.jpg

New Rules_004_Michael Hudson In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with economist Michael Hudson about the Biden administration’s ‘class war’ against working Americans, why US reindustrialization efforts are unlikely to succeed, the real purpose of sanctions, and de-dollarization.

"The United States calculated two years ago that it cannot compete with Eurasia. It's losing. It knows that it's lost the long term fight for not only dominance, but also the long term fight to be a major player," Michael Hudson said. "So [Washington] says, 'What can we do?' We know that we cannot compete with Eurasia, with China, Russia, Iran and the rest. But the one thing we can do is to lock in American prosperity by making Western Europe and the English-speaking countries, Australia and New Zealand, completely dependent on us."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

new rules, what does de dollarization mean, what is the impact of de dollarization, what are sanctions imposed on russia, do sanctions against russia work, what is the state of russia's economy, impact of sanctions on the russian economy, how is russian economy, have sanctions hurt russia, what are the negative effects of economic sanctions on russia, what do sanctions do to russia, eu sanctions on russia