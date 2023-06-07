https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/were-talking-about-debate-practice-1110969427.html

We're Talking About (Debate) Practice?

We're Talking About (Debate) Practice?

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced his intention to run for President on Tuesday, adding that his time helping Trump prepare for the debates gives him an edge.

The former New Jersey Governor left office amid the “Bridgegate” scandal and was one of former President Donald Trump’s opponents during the 2016 Republican primary. Christie joined the soon-to-be-president's camp during the 2016 general election, reportedly helping him practice for his debates against both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.Christie says that inside knowledge will give him an advantage against Trump in the 2024 primary, but following his first debate against Joe Biden in 2020, Christie admitted Trump did not follow their plan and came in “too hot.”The former New Jersey governor will face a crowded field while seeking the nomination, with Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson having all announced presidential campaigns, with more expected to join shortly.

