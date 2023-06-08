https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/at-least-4-children-2-adults-injured-in-knife-attack-in-eastern-france---reports-1111007236.html

At Least 4 Children, 2 Adults Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern France - Reports

At Least 4 Children, 2 Adults Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern France - Reports

An unidentified man attacked people with a knife near the city of Annecy in Eastern France on Thursday morning, injuring at least four children and two adults, French TV channel BFMTV reported.

2023-06-08T15:22+0000

2023-06-08T15:22+0000

2023-06-08T15:22+0000

world

violence

knife attack

france

emmanuel macron

bfmtv

united kingdom (uk)

james cleverly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098002752_0:152:2048:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_76363daacbfdabc43ba587cc0d43ddf6.jpg

One child was hospitalized in a serious condition, the report said. French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the attack. Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing a police source, that at least six children and one adult had been injured as a result of the knife attack. Many children were about 3 years old, the report said, adding that three of them were in critical condition.The assailant was later detained by the police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The man is a Syrian who has requested asylum in France, French TV reported. Darmanin and French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne were heading to the city of Annecy, following the incident, the French Interior Ministry said.Later in the day, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that one of the children injured in the attack was a British citizen. He added that London had engaged UK consulate staff who were on their way to France to assist the child's family.

france

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france, knife attack, annecy, eastern france, injured children, bfmtv