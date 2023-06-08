https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/biden-and-sunak-hold-press-conference-in-washington-dc-1111009694.html
Biden and Sunak Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
Biden and Sunak Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden welcomes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the British leader's first official visit to the US capital.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden welcomes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the British leader's first official visit to the US capital.The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bring economic relations even closer and their continued military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Sunak will also meet members of the US Congress and business leaders. But the PM’s spokesperson has insisted there will be no talks towards a formal free trade agreement which Biden’s old boss Barack Obama warned would be a casualty of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Biden and Sunak Hold Press Conference in Washington, DC
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak have not seen eye-to-eye on some issues since the British PM took over 10 Downing Street last year, especially on re-negotiating the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sputnik is live from Washington DC, where US President Joe Biden welcomes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the British leader's first official visit to the US capital.
The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to bring economic relations even closer and their continued military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Sunak will also meet members of the US Congress and business leaders. But the PM’s spokesperson has insisted there will be no talks towards a formal free trade agreement which Biden’s old boss Barack Obama warned would be a casualty of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!