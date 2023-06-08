https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/cnns-ceo-is-out-after-first-year-1110985810.html
CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.
CNN's CEO is Out After First Year
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorDavid Tawil: Co-Founder of ProChain CapitalMark Sleboda: Military AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Editor at The Cradle In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Angie Wong, who spoke to the hosts about the downfall of CNN CEO Chris Licht. In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to David Tawil about the SEC's investigations into the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region. In the last part of the final hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke to The Final Countdown team about the killing of a two-year-old Palestinian boy and the latest from the occupied West Bank region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
05:04 GMT 08.06.2023 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 08.06.2023)
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Commentator
David Tawil: Co-Founder of ProChain Capital
Mark Sleboda: Military Analyst
Esteban Carrillo: Editor at The Cradle
In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Angie Wong, who spoke to the hosts about the downfall of CNN CEO Chris Licht.
In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to David Tawil about the SEC's investigations into the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region.
In the last part of the final hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke to The Final Countdown team about the killing of a two-year-old Palestinian boy and the latest from the occupied West Bank region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.