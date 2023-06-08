https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/cnns-ceo-is-out-after-first-year-1110985810.html

CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year

CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.

2023-06-08T05:04+0000

2023-06-08T05:04+0000

2023-06-08T12:13+0000

the final countdown

palestine

israel

ukraine

cnn

sec

radio

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

kherson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110985653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f03c1c27fa812a08a0d9f6f73311093f.jpg

CNN's CEO is Out After First Year On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.

Angie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorDavid Tawil: Co-Founder of ProChain CapitalMark Sleboda: Military AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Editor at The Cradle In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Angie Wong, who spoke to the hosts about the downfall of CNN CEO Chris Licht. In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to David Tawil about the SEC's investigations into the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region. In the last part of the final hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke to The Final Countdown team about the killing of a two-year-old Palestinian boy and the latest from the occupied West Bank region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

israel

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, what is the kakhovka dam in ukraine, who destroyed kakhovka dam, cnn chris licht