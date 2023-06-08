International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/cnns-ceo-is-out-after-first-year-1110985810.html
CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year
CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.
2023-06-08T05:04+0000
2023-06-08T12:13+0000
the final countdown
palestine
israel
ukraine
cnn
sec
radio
attack on novaya kakhovka dam
kherson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110985653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f03c1c27fa812a08a0d9f6f73311093f.jpg
CNN's CEO is Out After First Year
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political CommentatorDavid Tawil: Co-Founder of ProChain CapitalMark Sleboda: Military AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Editor at The Cradle In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Angie Wong, who spoke to the hosts about the downfall of CNN CEO Chris Licht. In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to David Tawil about the SEC's investigations into the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region. In the last part of the final hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke to The Final Countdown team about the killing of a two-year-old Palestinian boy and the latest from the occupied West Bank region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
israel
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/07/1110985653_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_15b49b70d75e5ab842354c7ca1899112.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, what is the kakhovka dam in ukraine, who destroyed kakhovka dam, cnn chris licht
the final countdown, kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam location, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam flood map, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, who controls nova kakhovka dam, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant 351mw, what is the kakhovka dam in ukraine, who destroyed kakhovka dam, cnn chris licht

CNN's CEO Is Out After First Year

05:04 GMT 08.06.2023 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 08.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
CNN's CEO is Out After First Year
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including a short tenure of CNN CEO Chris Licht and his shocking exit.
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Commentator
David Tawil: Co-Founder of ProChain Capital
Mark Sleboda: Military Analyst
Esteban Carrillo: Editor at The Cradle

In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Angie Wong, who spoke to the hosts about the downfall of CNN CEO Chris Licht.

In the second half of the ten hour, the hosts spoke to David Tawil about the SEC's investigations into the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss the sabotage attack on the Kakhovka Dam in the Kherson region.

In the last part of the final hour, Esteban Carrillo spoke to The Final Countdown team about the killing of a two-year-old Palestinian boy and the latest from the occupied West Bank region.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала