Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Disinformation Fights, CNN CEO Out, Public Religious Schools
Disinformation Fights, CNN CEO Out, Public Religious Schools
CNN CEO Chris Licht exits after a year of turmoil, and Canadian forest fires cloak the East Coast of the United States in smoke.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Washington visit, the ongoing debate over disinformation in the West, how decay in the media allows the government to control "disinformation" and "truth," and how Cuba and other countries try to confront Washington’s own disinformation campaigns.Journalist and activist Morgan Artyukhina discusses this year’s fraught pride month in the US.Activist, former educator, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast &amp; co-host of Revolutionary Blackout Network Sabrina Salvati discusses the political platforms of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Cornel West, the persistent concern over "spoiler" candidates, and the FBI trying to help Ukrainian intelligence censor American and Canadian journalists.Longtime activist and educator Bill Ayers discusses Oklahoma's approval of the first publicly funded religious charter school, why virtual schools shouldn’t be trusted, and nationwide fights by parents to opt-out of certain school curriculum topics.The Misfits also discuss electric cars, erupting volcanoes, and TikTok theft trends.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:14 GMT 08.06.2023
CNN CEO Chris Licht exits after a year of turmoil, and Canadian forest fires cloak the East Coast of the United States in smoke.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Washington visit, the ongoing debate over disinformation in the West, how decay in the media allows the government to control "disinformation" and "truth," and how Cuba and other countries try to confront Washington’s own disinformation campaigns.
Journalist and activist Morgan Artyukhina discusses this year’s fraught pride month in the US.
Activist, former educator, host of the Sabby Sabs podcast & co-host of Revolutionary Blackout Network Sabrina Salvati discusses the political platforms of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Cornel West, the persistent concern over "spoiler" candidates, and the FBI trying to help Ukrainian intelligence censor American and Canadian journalists.
Longtime activist and educator Bill Ayers discusses Oklahoma's approval of the first publicly funded religious charter school, why virtual schools shouldn’t be trusted, and nationwide fights by parents to opt-out of certain school curriculum topics.
The Misfits also discuss electric cars, erupting volcanoes, and TikTok theft trends.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
