Five Killed in Shooting Near Nazareth in Israel

Five people were killed in a shooting in the Arab town of Yafia, located near Nazareth in the North District of Israel

This incident followed an afternoon shooting in Kfar Kana, in which a three year old girl and a 30-year-old man were seriously injured, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the issue, expressing his shock and vowing to stop the violence. The crime rate in Israel's Arab sector has increased significantly this year, with the two shootings becoming the most recent in a series of killings. Israeli press noted that since the beginning of 2023, 97 Arabs, 90 of whom were Israeli citizens, lost their lives in incidents of violence and crime. In the same period last year, 35 people were killed.

