Russia Holds West Responsible for Kakhovka Dam Destruction

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including Russia blaming the West for the attack on a power plant in the Kherson region.

2023-06-08T04:44+0000

2023-06-08T04:44+0000

2023-06-08T12:02+0000

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystGarland Nixon - Sputnik Political AnalystTodd "Bubba" Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist at Bubbatradding.comIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Ted Rall who discussed several domestic topics including desperate possible solutions to the illegal migrant crisis like housing them in churches in areas like New York.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the attack on the power plant in the Kherson region and Russia holding the West accountable for it.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Garland Nixon about the media perpetuation of Trump and Russia rhetoric when New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu clashes with Jen Psaki over claims of collusion between the former President and Russia.Later in the third hour, Todd "Bubba" Horwitz explained to the Fault Lines team the United States cracking down on crypto with lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

