Tucker Carlson Makes Comeback on Twitter, Exposes Kakhovka Dam Narrative
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including wildfire smoke from Canada covering parts of the Northeast skies, and CNN fires CEO Chris Licht.
The Tucker Carlson Show Returns on Twitter and Exposes the Kakhovka Dam Narrative
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst |The Russians are Suicidal Narrative, The Crimea Canal, and the Kakhovka Dam Narrative is Weak.Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Why The Hesitancy to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and The SPLC involvement in immigration. In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the mainstream media having a long term memory problem, Ukraine's history of attacking dams, and the dangers from this river flooding. Mark explained the Western media coverage of past Ukraine aggression against dams and the media omission of its previous reports. Mark talked about the claims of "Russian aggression" over the last nine years and the UN concern over the Kakhovka Dam.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about problems with the SPLC labeled "hate groups", and funny immigration numbers from the Biden administration. Mark described how the recent DHS press release proves the Biden administration is allowing illegal immigration and the Biden administration mobile app used by the migrants. Mark discussed recent polls showing Americans are upset with the current immigration system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Tucker Carlson Makes Comeback on Twitter, Exposes Kakhovka Dam Narrative
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including wildfire smoke from Canada covering parts of the Northeast skies, and CNN fires CEO Chris Licht.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst |The Russians are Suicidal Narrative, The Crimea Canal, and the Kakhovka Dam Narrative is Weak.
Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Why The Hesitancy to Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and The SPLC involvement in immigration.
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the mainstream media having a long term memory problem, Ukraine's history of attacking dams, and the dangers from this river flooding. Mark explained the Western media coverage of past Ukraine aggression against dams and the media omission of its previous reports. Mark talked about the claims of "Russian aggression" over the last nine years and the UN concern over the Kakhovka Dam.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about problems with the SPLC labeled "hate groups", and funny immigration numbers from the Biden administration. Mark described how the recent DHS press release proves the Biden administration is allowing illegal immigration and the Biden administration mobile app used by the migrants. Mark discussed recent polls showing Americans are upset with the current immigration system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.