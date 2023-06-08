International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Ka-52 'Alligator' Attack Helicopter Fire at Enemy
Watch Russian Ka-52 'Alligator' Attack Helicopter Fire at Enemy
Russia's Ka-52 'Alligator' attack helicopter fired bombs at Ukranian forces.
Russian Air Force Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter crews have been shown in combat in footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.As part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Ka-52s fired unguided bombs to engage Ukrainian positions. The precise strike at the designated target was confirmed by a forward air controller.The Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat all-weather attack helicopter developed by the Kamov Design Bureau, based on the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter.
Watch Russian Ka-52 'Alligator' Attack Helicopter Fire at Enemy

14:50 GMT 08.06.2023
The Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter, in service with Russia's Air Force, is capable of effectively eliminating enemy targets in combat zones, while also swiftly dodging retaliatory fire.
Russian Air Force Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter crews have been shown in combat in footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
As part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Ka-52s fired unguided bombs to engage Ukrainian positions.
The precise strike at the designated target was confirmed by a forward air controller.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat all-weather attack helicopter developed by the Kamov Design Bureau, based on the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter.
