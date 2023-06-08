https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/watch-russian-ka-52-alligator-attack-helicopter-fire-at-enemy-1111005452.html

Watch Russian Ka-52 'Alligator' Attack Helicopter Fire at Enemy

Russia's Ka-52 'Alligator' attack helicopter fired bombs at Ukranian forces.

Russian Air Force Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter crews have been shown in combat in footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.As part of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine, Ka-52s fired unguided bombs to engage Ukrainian positions. The precise strike at the designated target was confirmed by a forward air controller.The Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat all-weather attack helicopter developed by the Kamov Design Bureau, based on the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter.

