Western Press Blames Russia for Attack on Novaya Kakhovka Dam
Western Press Blames Russia for Attack on Novaya Kakhovka Dam
Novaya Kakhovka Dam Attacked, Mountain Valley Pipeline Approved In Debt Ceiling Deal, Activists Warn of Soft Coup in Colombia
2023-06-08T04:34+0000
2023-06-08T04:34+0000
2023-06-08T11:44+0000
Western Press Blames Russia For Attack on Novaya Kakhovka Dam
Novaya Kakhovka Dam Attacked, Mountain Valley Pipeline Approved In Debt Ceiling Deal, Activists Warn of Soft Coup in Colombia
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Johnny Miller, PressTV correspondent to discuss the attack on the Novaya Kakhovka dam and the mainstream press' immediate place of blame on Russia, how this attack will affect the people who live south of the dam in the Kherson region and in Crimea, why the blame for this attack on Russia does not make sense from a strategic standpoint, and how these escalating attacks on critical infrastructure places the world in danger.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Kidwiler, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in West Virginia to discuss the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through the debt ceiling deal and how that undermined the legal victories won by opponents of the pipeline, the concerning environmental impacts that the pipeline could have on West Virginia and how it would contribute to climate change, and how the movement against the pipeline will continue to struggle against its construction.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People's Dispatch to discuss mobilizations in Colombia in support of the government of Gustavo Petro in response to allegations that a destabilization effort is underway, how a scandal involving some former officials of the Petro government is being characterized by the right-wing Colombian media to implicate illegal conduct by Petro, and why the Colombian right-wing and business class are interested in stopping the reforms promised by the Petro government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the Atlanta city council's approval of public funding for the Cop City facility, former Vice President Mike Pence's announcement of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, and the response from Georgia senator Raphael Warnock to Cop City and why many activists have found it to be too weak.
Western Press Blames Russia for Attack on Novaya Kakhovka Dam
04:34 GMT 08.06.2023 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 08.06.2023)
Novaya Kakhovka Dam Attacked, Mountain Valley Pipeline Approved In Debt Ceiling Deal, Activists Warn of Soft Coup in Colombia.
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Johnny Miller, PressTV correspondent to discuss the attack on the Novaya Kakhovka dam and the mainstream press’ immediate place of blame on Russia, how this attack will affect the people who live south of the dam in the Kherson region and in Crimea, why the blame for this attack on Russia does not make sense from a strategic standpoint, and how these escalating attacks on critical infrastructure places the world in danger.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ryan Kidwiler, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in West Virginia to discuss the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through the debt ceiling deal and how that undermined the legal victories won by opponents of the pipeline, the concerning environmental impacts that the pipeline could have on West Virginia and how it would contribute to climate change, and how the movement against the pipeline will continue to struggle against its construction.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss mobilizations in Colombia in support of the government of Gustavo Petro in response to allegations that a destabilization effort is underway, how a scandal involving some former officials of the Petro government is being characterized by the right-wing Colombian media to implicate illegal conduct by Petro, and why the Colombian right-wing and business class are interested in stopping the reforms promised by the Petro government.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the Atlanta city council’s approval of public funding for the Cop City facility, former Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, and the response from Georgia senator Raphael Warnock to Cop City and why many activists have found it to be too weak.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.