Assange Update, Espionage Act Charges for Trump, East Coast Smoke

2023-06-09T04:34+0000

2023-06-09T04:34+0000

2023-06-09T10:54+0000

Journalist and editor of Shadowproof.net Kevin Gosztola joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the UK rejecting Julian Assange’s appeal of his extradition to the United States, the release of documents by a Spanish court more firmly linking the CIA to spying on Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy, the FBI continuing to snoop around Assange’s associates, and whether Espionage Act charges against former President Donald Trump could finally lead to reform of the act.Director of Environmental Justice at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the widespread smoke from Canadian wildfires, the health effects posed by hazardous air quality in the short and long term, the cost of inaction on the climate crisis, and how overlooked indigenous forest management practices would help mitigate wildfire threats.Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses Trump’s possible indictment by the FBI, Rep. James Comer opting not to file a Contempt of Congress charge against the FBI Director, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' "immigrant flights," a court decision to allow non-violent felons to own guns, and the Supreme Court declaring companies could sue unions for strike-related damages.Editor of the Pan-African Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses a political crisis in Senegal amid an upcoming election, how the notion of political stability should be considered with histories of foreign intervention, and challenges facing the South African political leadership.The Misfits also discuss reporting on pedophile networks using Instagram to connect, the LIV-PGA merger, and how media is covering Canada’s wildfires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

