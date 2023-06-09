https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/biden-in-op-ed-dont-bet-against-america-or-its-hard-working-people-1111019796.html

Biden in Op-Ed: Don’t Bet Against America or Its ‘Hard-Working’ People

Biden in Op-Ed: Don’t Bet Against America or Its ‘Hard-Working’ People

Betting against America or its people is never a good idea as both prevail in the toughest of challenges, President Joe Biden said in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

2023-06-09T03:23+0000

2023-06-09T03:23+0000

2023-06-09T03:23+0000

americas

us

joe biden

americans

wall street journal

us debt ceiling crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d80121564afffe7d98cf790c22e2a965.jpg

“I wrote in these pages a year ago that with the right policies, the US could make a transition from rapid recovery to stable, steady growth with lower inflation, sustaining the historic economic gains that American workers had achieved,” Biden said. The president said many economic forecasters and commentators opined that his planned economic transition of building from the “middle out and the bottom up” will fail; that proposed investments in clean energy and manufacturing won’t become law, and that a “manufactured debt-limit crisis” will lead to recession. On the contrary, the economy created more than 13 million jobs, including nearly 800,000 positions in manufacturing, and the labor growth was equitable as well, with ultra-low unemployment among disadvantaged groups like African-Americans, Hispanics, the disabled and women, Biden said. He added that the jobless rate has remained below 4% for 16 months —a level the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said wouldn’t be reached until 2026. He also pointed to the bipartisan successes of his administration in getting a debt ceiling deal between his Democratic Party and rival Republicans done. “Neither side got everything it wanted, but the American people got what they needed," he said.The US Senate approved last week the debt ceiling deal between the White House and congressional Republicans. The resolution ended a weeks-long stand-off that risked triggering an unprecedented dent default in the world’s largest economy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/gops-right-wing-revolts-after-debt-ceiling-deal-with-bill-blockade-attempted-mccarthy-ouster-1110989472.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, opinion piece, us, wall street journal