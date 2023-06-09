https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/canadian-wildfire-smoke-chokes-the-east-coast-1111009523.html

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Chokes the East Coast

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Chokes the East Coast

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed hot topics, including the California wildfires.

2023-06-09T04:54+0000

2023-06-09T04:54+0000

2023-06-09T11:06+0000

the final countdown

sec

donald trump

doj

california

potus

2024 us presidential election

radio

cnn

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1111009366_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_524bfbc79d3db9f6d5cc4c9163feeb97.jpg

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Chokes the East Coast On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discussed hot topics, including the California wildfires.

Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, translatorTopics: Chris Licht out at CNNMelik Abdul: Co-host Fault LinesTopics: Trump awaits criminal indictmentArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Conservative Commentator, PoliticianTopics: CA Armenian parents vs. School BoardTed Harvey: Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comTopics: Domestic 2024 POTUS raceIn the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, about CNN cutting CEO Chris Licht.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Melik Abdul about Trump awaiting criminal indictment.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian to discuss California's Armenian parents.In the last part of the final hour, Ted Harvey spoke to The Final Countdown team about the 2024 POTUS race.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, california wildfires, chris licht, donald trump, armenian parents, 2024 potus race