Canadian Wildfire Smoke Chokes the East Coast

2023-06-09T04:54+0000
2023-06-09T04:54+0000
2023-06-09T11:06+0000
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, translatorTopics: Chris Licht out at CNNMelik Abdul: Co-host Fault LinesTopics: Trump awaits criminal indictmentArmen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Conservative Commentator, PoliticianTopics: CA Armenian parents vs. School BoardTed Harvey: Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comTopics: Domestic 2024 POTUS raceIn the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, about CNN cutting CEO Chris Licht.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Melik Abdul about Trump awaiting criminal indictment.In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian to discuss California's Armenian parents.In the last part of the final hour, Ted Harvey spoke to The Final Countdown team about the 2024 POTUS race.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 09.06.2023)
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, translator
Topics: Chris Licht out at CNN
Melik Abdul: Co-host Fault Lines
Topics: Trump awaits criminal indictment
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Conservative Commentator, Politician
Topics: CA Armenian parents vs. School Board
Ted Harvey: Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Topics: Domestic 2024 POTUS race
In the first half of the ten hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nebojsa Malic, about CNN cutting CEO Chris Licht.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Melik Abdul about Trump awaiting criminal indictment.
In the first part of the final hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Retired Navy Captain Armen Kurdian to discuss California's Armenian parents.
In the last part of the final hour, Ted Harvey spoke to The Final Countdown team about the 2024 POTUS race.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.