https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/chinas-embassy-nothing-to-share-on-reports-of-blinkens-visit-next-week-1111019212.html
China's Embassy: 'Nothing to Share' on Reports of Blinken’s Visit Next Week
China's Embassy: 'Nothing to Share' on Reports of Blinken’s Visit Next Week
The Chinese Embassy in the United States said Thursday there was "nothing to share" on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.
2023-06-09T02:46+0000
2023-06-09T02:46+0000
2023-06-09T02:46+0000
world
asia-pacific region
antony blinken
joe biden
beijing
chinese embassy
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
"Nothing to share at the moment on the specific questions you have raised," the embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.Earlier on Thursday, US media reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Blinken was scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week. The State Department was still working on finalizing details, the report said. The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but was still awaiting a response from Beijing. US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230204/blinkens-now-cancelled-visit-to-china-was-never-officially-announced-beijing-says-1106971383.html
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese embassy, antony blinken, china, us, us-china tensions,
chinese embassy, antony blinken, china, us, us-china tensions,
China's Embassy: 'Nothing to Share' on Reports of Blinken’s Visit Next Week
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Chinese Embassy in the United States said Thursday there was "nothing to share" on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China.
"Nothing to share at the moment on the specific questions you have raised," the embassy said in a statement to Sputnik.
"China is open to having dialogue with the United States. We hope the US will work in the same direction with China, and jointly implement the important common understandings between the two presidents in their Bali meeting."
Earlier on Thursday, US media reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Blinken was scheduled to potentially visit China as soon as next week. The State Department was still working on finalizing details, the report said.
The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident in early February, but was still awaiting a response from Beijing.
US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali in November. The meeting was the first for the two leaders since Biden took office.