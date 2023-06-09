International
Drone Crashes in Russian City of Voronezh
Drone Crashes in Russian City of Voronezh
A drone has fallen in in the Russian city of Voronezh, injuring several people, Alexander Gusev, the region's governor, said on Friday.
Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident. According to preliminary data, three people were lightly injured.
08:22 GMT 09.06.2023
Being updated
