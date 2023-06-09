https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/drone-crashes-in-russian-city-of-voronezh-1111024037.html
Drone Crashes in Russian City of Voronezh
A drone has fallen in in the Russian city of Voronezh, injuring several people, Alexander Gusev, the region's governor, said on Friday.
Photographs posted on social media show that a multi-storey building received minor damage as a result of the incident. According to preliminary data, three people were lightly injured.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A drone has fallen in in the Russian city of Voronezh, injuring several people, Alexander Gusev, the region's governor, said on Friday.
