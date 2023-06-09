https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/dutch-supreme-court-upholds-decision-to-transfer-scythian-gold-to-ukraine-1111025553.html

Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine

Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine

THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld on Friday the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine.

2023-06-09T09:32+0000

2023-06-09T09:32+0000

2023-06-09T09:32+0000

beyond politics

scythian gold

ukraine

crimea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101652/14/1016521459_0:68:1300:799_1920x0_80_0_0_25d65456e7adad372ed32085be86d4b1.jpg

"In October 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold should be transferred to Ukraine. This decision remains in effect. This is what the Dutch Supreme Court ruled today," the court said in a statement. The Scythian gold collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea reunited with Russia. In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached. In 2021, the court of appeal ruled that the objects should be returned to Ukraine. In January 2022, Crimean museums challenged the decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20211129/know-how-who-actually-made-scythian-gold-1091022213.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

scythian gold, crimea, ukraine, dutch supreme court