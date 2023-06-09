International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine
Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld on Friday the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine.
"In October 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold should be transferred to Ukraine. This decision remains in effect. This is what the Dutch Supreme Court ruled today," the court said in a statement. The Scythian gold collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea reunited with Russia. In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached. In 2021, the court of appeal ruled that the objects should be returned to Ukraine. In January 2022, Crimean museums challenged the decision.
Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Transfer Scythian Gold to Ukraine

09:32 GMT 09.06.2023
© East News / AP Photo/Peter DejongA Scythian gold helmet
A Scythian gold helmet - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© East News / AP Photo/Peter Dejong
THE HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Supreme Court of the Netherlands upheld on Friday the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine.
"In October 2021, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold should be transferred to Ukraine. This decision remains in effect. This is what the Dutch Supreme Court ruled today," the court said in a statement.
Participant of the Scolotoi Nomad Camp reenactment shoots a bow at the Crimean military historical festival in Pervomaika, Balaklava District - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Russia
Know-How: Who Actually Made Scythian 'Gold'
29 November 2021, 06:00 GMT
The Scythian gold collection, consisting of almost 2,000 artifacts and belonging to several Crimean museums, was exhibited at the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014, before Crimea reunited with Russia.
In August 2014, the Dutch museum decided not to transfer the exhibits to either Ukraine or Crimea until a competent judge makes a decision or an agreement between the parties is reached. In 2021, the court of appeal ruled that the objects should be returned to Ukraine. In January 2022, Crimean museums challenged the decision.
