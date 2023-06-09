https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/fbi-caves-and-gives-access-on-the-biden-documents-to-gop-members-1111015315.html

FBI Caves and Gives Access on the Biden Documents to GOP Members

FBI Caves and Gives Access on the Biden Documents to GOP Members

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Christian broadcaster Pat Robertson dying at age 93, and China establishing a spy base in Cuba.

2023-06-09T04:14+0000

2023-06-09T04:14+0000

2023-06-09T10:42+0000

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Stupidity of Russia Blowing up its Own Dam, The WildFires in Canada, and Tucker's Ten Minute Twitter Rant.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the public appetite for alternative news, all bad things are blamed on Russia, and climate change. Ted explained how the Canadian wildfires have affected the New York skies and the FBI versus Congress showdown ends. Ted discussed the DOD UFO whistleblower and how climate change can cause bigger wildfires.In the second hour, Lee spoke about the current thirteen Republicans running for the 2024 election nominee, the legality of the COVID-19 restrictions enacted in 2020, and the Supreme Court decision regarding districting in Alabama. Lee talked about the lack of differences in the announced Republican nominees and how the debt ceiling deal will hinder the next President. Lee spoke about the war in Ukraine and Mike Pence supporting more weapons for the Ukrainian military.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

