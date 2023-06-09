https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/new-head-of-chinese-armys-joint-staff-to-contribute-to-russia-china-military-ties-1111024634.html
New Head of Chinese Army's Joint Staff to Contribute to Russia-China Military Ties



09:03 GMT 09.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The experience of the new chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Liberation Army, Liu Zhenli, will contribute to the expansion of military cooperation between Russia and China, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
"I am convinced that your extensive experience will contribute both to the development of the Chinese armed forces and to the expansion of military cooperation between our countries," Gerasimov told Liu during talks via video link.
Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are currently at the highest level, Gerasimov said, adding that coordination of efforts of Russia and China in the international arena has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world.
"The practice of conducting joint activities of operational and combat training of the armed forces of Russia and China should remain an important area of further activity," Gerasimov added.