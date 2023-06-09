New Head of Chinese Army's Joint Staff to Contribute to Russia-China Military Ties

International
The experience of the new chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Liberation Army, Liu Zhenli, will contribute to the expansion of military cooperation between Russia and China, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are currently at the highest level, Gerasimov said, adding that coordination of efforts of Russia and China in the international arena has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world.
09:03 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 09:10 GMT 09.06.2023)
Russian and Chinese warships meet in the Sea of Japan during the Vostok-2022 military exercises
Russian and Chinese warships meet in the Sea of Japan during the Vostok-2022 military exercises - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
© The Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The experience of the new chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Liberation Army, Liu Zhenli, will contribute to the expansion of military cooperation between Russia and China, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.
"I am convinced that your extensive experience will contribute both to the development of the Chinese armed forces and to the expansion of military cooperation between our countries," Gerasimov told Liu during talks via video link.
Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are currently at the highest level, Gerasimov said, adding that coordination of efforts of Russia and China in the international arena has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world.
Russia and China 2022 Bilateral Trade Dynamics - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
Economy
Russia-China Trade Up 41.3% to $73.15 Billion
9 May, 05:16 GMT
"The practice of conducting joint activities of operational and combat training of the armed forces of Russia and China should remain an important area of further activity," Gerasimov added.
