New Head of Chinese Army's Joint Staff to Contribute to Russia-China Military Ties

The experience of the new chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission of the People's Liberation Army, Liu Zhenli, will contribute to the expansion of military cooperation between Russia and China, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

2023-06-09T09:03+0000

Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are currently at the highest level, Gerasimov said, adding that coordination of efforts of Russia and China in the international arena has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world.

