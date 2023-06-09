https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/putin-ukrainian-counteroffensive-has-begun-1111030762.html
Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Has Begun
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has been launched already. 09.06.2023, Sputnik International
While addressing reporters on Friday, Putin has explained that the Kiev regime's use of its strategic reserves during recent attacks mounted by Ukrainian troops allows it to be "stated with absolute certainty" that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has started.
Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Has Begun
