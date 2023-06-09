https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/putin-ukrainian-counteroffensive-has-begun-1111030762.html

Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Has Begun

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has been launched already. 09.06.2023, Sputnik International

While addressing reporters on Friday, Putin has explained that the Kiev regime's use of its strategic reserves during recent attacks mounted by Ukrainian troops allows it to be "stated with absolute certainty" that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has started.

