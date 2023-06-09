International
Putin: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Has Begun
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has been launched already. 09.06.2023, Sputnik International
While addressing reporters on Friday, Putin has explained that the Kiev regime's use of its strategic reserves during recent attacks mounted by Ukrainian troops allows it to be "stated with absolute certainty" that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has started.
14:47 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 09.06.2023)
