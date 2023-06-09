https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/russian-publics-trust-in-vladimir-putin-rides-high-at-76-poll-reveals-1111022520.html

Russian Public's Trust in Vladimir Putin Rides High at 76%, Poll Reveals

Russian Public's Trust in Vladimir Putin Rides High at 76%, Poll Reveals

Despite minor fluctuations, the level of trust remains extremely high.

The majority of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin (76%) with 77% positively assessing his performance in office, a weekly survey by the Public Opinion Foundation shows.The poll was conducted among citizens over 18 years of age on June 2-4, 2023. The sample consisted of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural communities in 53 subjects of the Russian Federation. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.In January, sociologists revealed that more than half of the Russian public considered Vladimir Putin as politician of the year for 2022.

