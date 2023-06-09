International
Russian Public's Trust in Vladimir Putin Rides High at 76%, Poll Reveals
Russian Public's Trust in Vladimir Putin Rides High at 76%, Poll Reveals
Despite minor fluctuations, the level of trust remains extremely high.
The majority of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin (76%) with 77% positively assessing his performance in office, a weekly survey by the Public Opinion Foundation shows.The poll was conducted among citizens over 18 years of age on June 2-4, 2023. The sample consisted of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural communities in 53 subjects of the Russian Federation. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.In January, sociologists revealed that more than half of the Russian public considered Vladimir Putin as politician of the year for 2022.
Russian Public's Trust in Vladimir Putin Rides High at 76%, Poll Reveals

08:53 GMT 09.06.2023
International
India
Africa
The survey was carried out by the Public Opinion Foundation to gauge public sentiment on key political issues, and consequently, the study revealed that the public's trust in Putin remains extremely high.
The majority of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin (76%) with 77% positively assessing his performance in office, a weekly survey by the Public Opinion Foundation shows.
The poll was conducted among citizens over 18 years of age on June 2-4, 2023. The sample consisted of 1,500 respondents from 104 urban and rural communities in 53 subjects of the Russian Federation. The statistical error does not exceed 3.6%.
In January, sociologists revealed that more than half of the Russian public considered Vladimir Putin as politician of the year for 2022.
