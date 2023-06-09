https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/saudi-customs-say-seize-over-450000-captagon-tablets-in-countrys-northwest-1111038388.html

Saudi Customs Seize Over 450,000 Captagon Tablets in Country’s Northwest

Saudi Customs Seize Over 450,000 Captagon Tablets in Country’s Northwest

Customs officers in the northwestern Saudi Arabian town of Al Hadithah prevented two attempts to smuggle more than 450,000 captagon tablets in trucks, the Saudi Arabian Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said on Friday.

2023-06-09T23:36+0000

2023-06-09T23:36+0000

2023-06-09T23:36+0000

world

captagon

saudi arabia

drug smuggling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111038231_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9725928ec46a71e960af86537f149d.jpg

"Customs of Al Hadithah prevented two attempts to smuggle more than 450,000 captagon tablets, which were found in trucks that arrived in the kingdom," the agency said on Twitter. The statement noted that in addition to the smugglers, two people in Saudi Arabia, who were the recipients of the captagon, were also detained. In April, the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Narcotics Control prevented an attempt to smuggle more than 12 million amphetamine pills in boxes with pomegranates. In 2021, Saudi Arabia said that it was going to ban the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables since most of the drugs come to the country from Lebanon and Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20190805/uae-customs-seize-batch-of-274000-pills-of-jihadist-drug-captagon---reports-1076463153.html

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia, al hadithah, saudi arabian zakat, tax and customs authority, captagon tablets