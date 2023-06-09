https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/supreme-court-strikes-down-alabama-voting-map-that-threatened-to-disenfranchise-black-voters-1111019636.html

Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map That Threatened to Disenfranchise Black Voters

Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map That Threatened to Disenfranchise Black Voters

The US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a map drawn by Alabama’s Republican-dominated legislature of congressional voting districts that civil rights activists and other critics assert discriminated against Black voters.

2023-06-09T03:18+0000

2023-06-09T03:18+0000

2023-06-09T03:18+0000

americas

us supreme court

republican

alabama

john roberts

brett kavanaugh

voting rights act

district

maps

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1b/1080888589_0:132:2537:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_a3115d65e61c2d7cd17bb37ee28e85b9.jpg

In a surprise move, two conservative Supreme Court justices sided with the liberal minority in a 5-4 decision striking down the map.The majority sided with a District Court panel in opposing the maps that appeared designed to dilute the power of Black voters by dividing them into districts where white voters dominate. "The District Court concluded that plaintiffs had carried their burden at the totality of circumstances stage given the racial polarization of elections in Alabama, where 'Black Alabamians enjoy virtually zero success in statewide elections' and where 'Alabama’s extensive history of repugnant racial and voting-related discrimination is undeniable and well documented,'" Chief Justice John Roberts said, writing for the majority in a court opinion."The [Supreme] Court sees no reason to disturb the District Court’s careful factual findings." The Supreme Court affirmed the District Court's finding that plaintiffs demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success on their claim that the Alabama law violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The ruling means that the map of seven congressional districts, which skew heavily in favor of Republicans, must be redrawn. US Attorney General Merrick Garland applauded the decision as a rejection of efforts to erode fundamental voting rights. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that while the majority’s decision is disappointing, "this case is not over."

americas

alabama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alabama, us supreme court, congressional voting districts, civil rights activists, discrimination, votings rights act