WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is set to face 38 criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, which include...
Trump Faces 38 Criminal Counts, Including Willful Retention of Sensitive Info
18:05 GMT 09.06.2023 (Updated: 18:53 GMT 09.06.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is set to face 38 criminal charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, which include willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to an indictment released Friday.
Trump has been accused of 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, a count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, two separate counts of making false statements and other related charges.
He faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years on several of the federal charges, the indictment said.
Trump denies the allegations and has criticized prosecutors for not pursuing sitting US President Joe Biden for his reported mishandling of classified materials with the same level of rigor.
Earlier this year, Trump was also indicted by a court in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and subsequent cover-up.
Having pleaded not guilty to those charges, Trump accused Manhattan District Attorney's Office of weaponizing the justice system to punish a political opponent.