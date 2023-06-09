https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/ukraine-launches-offensive-kakhovka-dam-attack-fbi-raid-on-uhuru-threatens-us-constitution-1111016388.html

Ukraine Launches Offensive; Kakhovka Dam Attack; FBI Raid on Uhuru Threatens US Constitution

The US Neocon's scorched earth policy has once again manifested itself as the Kakhovka ecological disaster in Eastern Europe.

Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the new world order. Professor Wolff argues that everyday people understand that the world economy is changing but the ruling elite class refuses to accept that reality.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive and the US scorched earth war on the world has manifested itself in the Kakhovka dam attack.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss neocons against China. Russia and China are holding combined airspace drills in the Pacific and President Biden's plan to keep China from rising has failed.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss Asia. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit China soon. Also, most Europeans want to stay neutral in any conflict between Washington and China.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the stories from the Black Agenda Report. The US attack on the Uhuru movement is an attack on the Constitution. Also, Cuba needs to defeat the blockade without waiting for it to be lifted.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the decline of US imperialism. 19 nations seek to join the BRICS economic block as US leaders ignore the decline of US hegemony.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss the Global South. A growing solidarity movement seeks to end the US war on Cuba. Also, USAID is up to no good in Ethiopia.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The ex-NATO chief argues that some nations may escalate to full-scale war with Russia. Also, the FBI worked with Ukrainian Nazis to censor Twitter users.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

