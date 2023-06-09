International
Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Attack Across Southern Donbass
Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Attack Across Southern Donbass
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including Ukrainian forces launching attacks across the southern Donbass region.
Ukrainian forces launch massive attack across southern Donbass
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including Ukrainian forces launching attacks across the southern Donbass region.
Dave Beaty - Emmy-Award Winning Producer, Cinematographer &amp; UFO Researcher.Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystLuther Mercer - Education Expert &amp; CEO of Mercer LLCSteve Gill - Attorney &amp; CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Dave Beaty who discussed the United States apparently withholding UFO information according to a whistleblower who accuses the government of having non-human crafts.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces launched massive attacks across the southern part of the Donbass region.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Luther Mercer about the ongoing protests from parents outside of schools against the deliberate LGBTQIA+ agenda geared towards kids.Later in the third hour, Steve Gill explained why the recently widened trade deficit gap will have terrible consequences to the economic growth of the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
fault lines, shelling of donetsk, war in donbas, ufo, russia's special military operation, lgbtq+ agenda
fault lines, shelling of donetsk, war in donbas, ufo, russia's special military operation, lgbtq+ agenda

Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Attack Across Southern Donbass

04:44 GMT 09.06.2023
Fault Lines
Ukrainian forces launch massive attack across southern Donbass
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including Ukrainian forces launching attacks across the Donbass region.
Dave Beaty - Emmy-Award Winning Producer, Cinematographer & UFO Researcher.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Luther Mercer - Education Expert & CEO of Mercer LLC
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Dave Beaty who discussed the United States apparently withholding UFO information according to a whistleblower who accuses the government of having non-human crafts.
In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces launched massive attacks across the southern part of the Donbass region.
In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Luther Mercer about the ongoing protests from parents outside of schools against the deliberate LGBTQIA+ agenda geared towards kids.
Later in the third hour, Steve Gill explained why the recently widened trade deficit gap will have terrible consequences to the economic growth of the country.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
