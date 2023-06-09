https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/ukrainian-forces-launch-massive-attack-across-southern-donbass-1111010455.html

Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Attack Across Southern Donbass

Ukrainian Forces Launch Massive Attack Across Southern Donbass

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including Ukrainian forces launching attacks across the southern Donbass region.

Dave Beaty - Emmy-Award Winning Producer, Cinematographer & UFO Researcher.Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystLuther Mercer - Education Expert & CEO of Mercer LLCSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by Dave Beaty who discussed the United States apparently withholding UFO information according to a whistleblower who accuses the government of having non-human crafts.In the second hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces launched massive attacks across the southern part of the Donbass region.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Luther Mercer about the ongoing protests from parents outside of schools against the deliberate LGBTQIA+ agenda geared towards kids.Later in the third hour, Steve Gill explained why the recently widened trade deficit gap will have terrible consequences to the economic growth of the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

