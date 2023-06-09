https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/ukrainian-troops-made-6-failed-attempts-to-break-through-russian-lines---senior-official-1111036818.html

Ukrainian Troops Made 6 Failed Attempts to Break Through Russian Lines - Senior Official

The Ukrainian forces have attempted six times to break through the Russian defense lines over the past 24 hours and failed, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves. He emphasized Ukrainian forces had failed to reach their goals in all of the combat sectors. He added that the enemy failed to achieve significant success and was thrown back with heavy personnel and material losses. "Our army has actively engaged artillery and aircraft to strike against the enemy and its reserves," Rogov said. The Ukrainian government has been planning a major "counteroffensive" against Russia for several months. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly named the Zaporozhye Region as one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea. Russia has considered the Zaporozhye Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia. Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporozhye.

