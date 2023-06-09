https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/us-press-continues-its-campaign-to-cover-up-the-nord-stream-sabotage-1111013905.html

US Press Continues Its Campaign to Cover Up The Nord Stream Sabotage

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Keyanna Jones, community organizer with Community Movement Builders to discuss the approval of public funding for the "Cop City" police training facility by the Atlanta city council despite hours of public comment against the measure, a new effort to place a referendum on the facility on the ballot in Atlanta in response to this action, and how the struggle against Cop City has revealed the class character of the police and the capability of working people to organize in solidarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss the Pakistani media blackout on the political crisis surrounding the prosecution of Imran Khan and his party, the repression of journalists for reporting on the crisis and the censorship of mentions of Khan on social media, the economic crisis in Pakistan which is forcing many people into poverty, and how upcoming elections in Pakistan will be affected by the formation of a new political party.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the ten year anniversary of the leaks by NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealing widespread warrantless surveillance of Americans’ communications, how the leaks have shaped ongoing struggles over surveillance and privacy, and how big tech has been infiltrated by intelligence agencies and continues to assist surveillance, and the continuing persecution of Snowden by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss reports that the Biden administration knew about a Ukrainian plot to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline before the attack happened, a recent New York Times article that attempted to downplay the use of Nazi symbols by Ukrainian fighters, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting in Saudi Arabia with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

