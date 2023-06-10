https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/a-tail-of-french-surrender-paris-agrees-to-divide-city-with-rats-1111046125.html
A Tail of French Surrender: Paris Agrees to Divide City With Rats
A Tail of French Surrender: Paris Agrees to Divide City With Rats
Back in 2017, the Paris city administration launched a project worth a whopping €1.5 million to try to stamp out rats, but to no avail.
2023-06-10T12:35+0000
2023-06-10T12:35+0000
2023-06-10T12:35+0000
beyond politics
france
paris
mayor
rats
project
poison
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111045964_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7152455da8b13ee5acd3542e9450af6.jpg
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has decided to form a committee to consider “cohabitation” between the City of Lights' two million residents and six million rats, one of her deputies said during a city council meeting.Critics were quick to accuse the city administration of failing to take the problem seriously, with Geoffroy Boulard, head of the French capital’s 17th arrondissement, saying that "Anne Hidalgo's team never disappoints."Boulard insisted that "Paris deserves better," urging city authorities to outline a more ambitious plan against the proliferation of rats in public spaces.The remarks followed the 17th arrondissement head slamming Hidalgo for not doing enough to eliminate rats in Paris, including during strikes in the French capital earlier this year, when heaps of garbage piled up across the city.Animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis, in contrast, hailed the city government’s move, saying in a statement that "Rats are present in Paris, as in all major French cities, so the question of cohabitation necessarily arises."The city government’s "cohabitation" plan is an apparent U-turn on the botched 2017 anti-rat strategy, which was worth €1.7 million ($1.8 million) and stipulated the installation of airtight trash bins throughout Paris and extensive use of rat poison, among other things.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220309/rats-in-uk-became-emboldened-during-covid-lockdown-country-hit-by-rodent-influx-1093721514.html
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111045964_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aac6f6b3612e7bc75d45a955b3b0e027.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
paris mayor's new plan to tackle rats, problem of rats in paris, criticism of paris mayor's new blueprint to tackle rats
paris mayor's new plan to tackle rats, problem of rats in paris, criticism of paris mayor's new blueprint to tackle rats
A Tail of French Surrender: Paris Agrees to Divide City With Rats
Back in 2017, the Paris city administration launched a project worth a whopping €1.5 million to try to stamp out rats, but to no avail.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has decided to form a committee to consider “cohabitation” between the City of Lights' two million residents and six million rats
, one of her deputies said during a city council meeting.
Anne Souyris, Paris deputy mayor for public health, added that the committee would be tasked with finding a solution that will be "as effective as possible" and "not unbearable" for Parisians.
Critics were quick to accuse the city administration of failing to take the problem seriously, with Geoffroy Boulard, head of the French capital’s 17th arrondissement, saying that "Anne Hidalgo's team never disappoints."
Boulard insisted that "Paris deserves better," urging city authorities to outline a more ambitious plan against the proliferation of rats in public spaces.
The remarks followed the 17th arrondissement head slamming Hidalgo for not doing enough to eliminate rats in Paris
, including during strikes in the French capital earlier this year, when heaps of garbage piled up across the city.
"The presence of rats on the surface is harmful to the quality of life of Parisians," Boulard said at the time.
Animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis, in contrast, hailed the city government’s move, saying in a statement that "Rats are present in Paris, as in all major French cities, so the question of cohabitation necessarily arises."
The city government’s "cohabitation" plan is an apparent U-turn on the botched 2017 anti-rat strategy, which was worth €1.7 million ($1.8 million) and stipulated the installation of airtight trash bins throughout Paris and extensive use of rat poison, among other things.