https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/children-of-the-jungle-4-missing-kids-survive-40-days-in-colombian-amazon-1111041566.html

‘Children of the Jungle’: 4 Missing Kids Survive 40 Days in Colombian Amazon

‘Children of the Jungle’: 4 Missing Kids Survive 40 Days in Colombian Amazon

The May 1 crash of a Cessna 206 light airplane with three adults and four small siblings on board triggered a massive rescue operation, which included Colombian military airplanes and helicopters.

2023-06-10T05:50+0000

2023-06-10T05:50+0000

2023-06-10T05:50+0000

americas

colombia

amazon

gustavo petro

jungle

children

rescue

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111040257_0:83:884:580_1920x0_80_0_0_db8836398be570a26edc0137ae3fcf24.jpg

Four indigenous children have managed to survive a plane crash and more than a month in the Amazon jungle, Colombian President Gustavo Petro tweeted on Friday.The four have been identified as 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy aged 9, Tien Ranoque Mucutuy, 4, and infant Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy.He added that the children were all together when they were found, and that they had showed an example of “total survival that will be remembered in history.”He spoke after local media outlets reported that the kids, who are from the Uitoto indigenous group, had been dehydrated and had insect bites, but were otherwise in good condition, when they had been found.The four were on board a single-engined Cessna 206 plane with their mother, a pilot and a co-pilot when it crashed on May 1, which is believed to have happened due a mechanical failure.There were no signs of the youngsters when the aircraft's wreckage was recovered by the Colombian military who also found the bodies of the three adults in the forest in a rural area of the municipality of Solano, Caqueta, in southeastern Colombia, in mid-May. This prompted a huge military-led search operation involving more than a hundred Colombian special forces troops and over 70 indigenous scouts.

americas

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

colombia's amazon jungle, colombian president's tweet, survival of four indigenous children after plane crash