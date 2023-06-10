https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/donald-trump-indicted-again-but-global-fascism-continues-to-grow-1111036264.html

Donald Trump Indicted Again, But Global 'Fascism' Continues to Grow

Donald Trump Indicted Again, But Global 'Fascism' Continues to Grow

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the book, ‘Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism’ to discuss the historic pollution across major cities on the US east coast as raging wildfires in Canada sent plumes of smoke across the region, how the agricultural system under capitalism contributes to fire danger and accelerates climate change, and how a socialist system could fight back against climate change and protect people from natural disasters that are already happening.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Asa Winstanley, investigative journalist, Associate editor with The Electronic Intifada and author of Weaponizing Anti-Semitism: How The Israel Lobby Brought Down Jeremy Corbyn on OR Books to discuss the attacks on Roger Waters labeling him as an antisemite because of the content of his performances, why this attack is a mischaracterization of Waters and his show and its connection to Waters’ Palestine solidarity activism, and how the attacks on Waters are similar to the labeling of Jeremy Corbyn as an antisemite by the Israel lobby in the UK.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the unexpected merger between the Saudi-backed LIV golf and the PGA Tour and how this is likely to continue the controversy over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, Lionel Messi’s announcement that he will be joining Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, and an investigation by the NFL into Indianapolis Colts player Isaiah Rodgers over allegations of sports gambling.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the indictment of Donald Trump on charges stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents, a recent shooting outside of a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia and what conversations about gun violence often miss about the dynamics of community violence, and why the military-industrial complex can only be challenged by a mass movement of working people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

