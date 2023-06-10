International
Explosion Occurs at Missile Factory in Ankara, Five Dead
Explosion Occurs at Missile Factory in Ankara, Five Dead
An explosion has occurred at a missile factory in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, paramedics and firefighters has arrived to the scene, the local broadcaster reported on Saturday.
The explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district, according to the report. A fire brigade and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - An explosion has occurred at a missile factory in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, paramedics and firefighters has arrived to the scene, Turkish officials reported.
The explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district, according to the report. A fire brigade and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
