Explosion Occurs at Missile Factory in Ankara, Five Dead
An explosion has occurred at a missile factory in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, paramedics and firefighters has arrived to the scene, the local broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2023-06-10T07:30+0000
2023-06-10T07:30+0000
2023-06-10T07:48+0000
world
turkiye
ankara
explosion
The explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district, according to the report. A fire brigade and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
07:30 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 10.06.2023)
