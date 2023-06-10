https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/explosion-occurs-at-missile-factory-in-ankara---reports-1111042730.html

Explosion Occurs at Missile Factory in Ankara, Five Dead

An explosion has occurred at a missile factory in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, paramedics and firefighters has arrived to the scene, the local broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The explosion rocked the missile and explosives factory in Ankara's Elmadag district, according to the report. A fire brigade and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

