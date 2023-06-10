https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/good-food-russia-showroom-in-vietnam-holds-childrens-day-tasting-1111048835.html
Good Food Russia Showroom in Vietnam Holds Children's Day Tasting
Good Food Russia Showroom in Vietnam Holds Children's Day Tasting
The Good Food Russia showroom in Hanoi, Vietnam, hosted a tasting of Russian agricultural products on Children's Day. Local distributors and consumers with their children came to try the products of the pavilion residents, says the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF).
"Delicious dishes from Made in Russia products, as well as games and gifts, were prepared for little tasters that day. Guests were able to taste Russian cakes, cookies, sweets and nuts, as well as ready-made cereals, cream cheese sandwiches and much more," the REC's statement read.The tasting format is one of the ways to promote companies that present their products in Good Food Russia demonstrations and tasting pavilions abroad. The pavilions currently operate in China, Vietnam, Egypt, UAE, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.You can find out the details of the program and apply for participation on the REC website.
"Delicious dishes from Made in Russia products, as well as games and gifts, were prepared for little tasters that day. Guests were able to taste Russian cakes, cookies, sweets and nuts, as well as ready-made cereals, cream cheese sandwiches and much more," the REC's statement read.
"Vietnamese guests highly appreciated the quality of Russian products, which are already very familiar to all of us in Russia. Our little guests enjoyed the holiday especially. Based on the results of the tasting, we managed to agree on the supply of cream cheese and confectionery products to Vietnam," said Alexei Solodov, REC vice president.
The tasting format is one of the ways to promote companies that present their products in Good Food Russia demonstrations and tasting pavilions abroad. The pavilions currently operate in China, Vietnam, Egypt, UAE, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.
You can find out the details of the program and apply for participation on the REC website.