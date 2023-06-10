https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/good-food-russia-showroom-in-vietnam-holds-childrens-day-tasting-1111048835.html

Good Food Russia Showroom in Vietnam Holds Children's Day Tasting

The Good Food Russia showroom in Hanoi, Vietnam, hosted a tasting of Russian agricultural products on Children's Day. Local distributors and consumers with their children came to try the products of the pavilion residents, says the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF).

"Delicious dishes from Made in Russia products, as well as games and gifts, were prepared for little tasters that day. Guests were able to taste Russian cakes, cookies, sweets and nuts, as well as ready-made cereals, cream cheese sandwiches and much more," the REC's statement read.The tasting format is one of the ways to promote companies that present their products in Good Food Russia demonstrations and tasting pavilions abroad. The pavilions currently operate in China, Vietnam, Egypt, UAE, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.You can find out the details of the program and apply for participation on the REC website.

