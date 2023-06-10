International
Indictment Reveals Trump Kept Classified Docs Inside Storage Room, Bathroom & Ballroom
Indictment Reveals Trump Kept Classified Docs Inside Storage Room, Bathroom & Ballroom
Investigators found that former President Donald Trump kept US classified documents in his bedroom, a bathroom and shower, a storage room, a ballroom, and office at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida.
A federal court unsealed the indictment against Trump showing he faces 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information. The boxes in the Lake room were eventually moved to the storage room, which had more than 80 boxes when authorities searched the residency, according to the indictment. The indictment states that Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residency had 17 documents labeled top secret, 54 documents labeled secret, and 3 documents labeled confidential. The indictment said the documents in the boxes included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. An unauthorized disclosure of these documents could put at risk US national security, foreign relations, and US intelligence gathering methods, the indictment states. Several of Trump's charges carry sentences of 20 years in prison, according to the indictment. Trump is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings. He denies the allegations of misconduct and has criticized the Justice Department for not looking into President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of sensitive materials with the same rigor. Trump leads the pack of Republican Party presidential candidates for the 2024 election, prompting criticism of the case even among fellow primary contenders.
Indictment Reveals Trump Kept Classified Docs Inside Storage Room, Bathroom & Ballroom

Investigators found that former President Donald Trump kept US classified documents in his bedroom, a bathroom and shower, a storage room, a ballroom, and office at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida.
A federal court unsealed the indictment against Trump showing he faces 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information.
"In April 2021, some of Trump's boxes were moved from the business center to a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room," the indictment stated.
The boxes in the Lake room were eventually moved to the storage room, which had more than 80 boxes when authorities searched the residency, according to the indictment.
The indictment states that Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residency had 17 documents labeled top secret, 54 documents labeled secret, and 3 documents labeled confidential.
The indictment said the documents in the boxes included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.
An unauthorized disclosure of these documents could put at risk US national security, foreign relations, and US intelligence gathering methods, the indictment states.
Several of Trump's charges carry sentences of 20 years in prison, according to the indictment.
Trump is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings. He denies the allegations of misconduct and has criticized the Justice Department for not looking into President Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of sensitive materials with the same rigor.
Sputnik Explains
What Are the Charges Filed Against Trump?
02:54 GMT
Trump leads the pack of Republican Party presidential candidates for the 2024 election, prompting criticism of the case even among fellow primary contenders.
