Legal Actions Against Binance, Coinbase Show Lack of Transparent Crypto Rules in US

The charges against cryptocurrency trading platforms Binance and Coinbase filed by the US stock market regulator illustrate a lack of regulatory clarity regarding digital finance in the United States that needs to be addressed, experts told Sputnik.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Monday that it had filed 13 charges against Binance, operator of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao for allegedly commingling user funds that were diverted to a European company controlled by Zhao. In detailing the case, the SEC said Zhao and Binance worked to subvert "their own controls" to allow high-net-worth US investors and customers to continue trading on Binance’s unregulated international exchange. The next day, the SEC charged the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase with operating as an unregistered securities exchange. According to the complaint filed by the SEC, Coinbase has made billions of dollars by illegally facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities since at least 2019. Rosario Girasa, distinguished professor at Pace University's Lubin School of Business, explained that from the SEC's perspective, exchanges that provide services that allow people to sell tokens for money and profit through the efforts of third parties are, in almost all such cases, covered by the landmark US Supreme Court case SEC v. Howey, which broadly defines what is a security. As a result, exchanges that provide such services are subject to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which requires their registration. At the same time, the expert noted that the case against Binance could have considerably more merit if the SEC's allegations are proven, since "according to the complaint, at best, there has been negligent commingling of assets by the individual parties who created Binance." A lawyer for a blockchain software development company, who wished to remain anonymous, told Sputnik that the argument that "platforms were offering securities that should have been registered with the commission" has been made by the SEC in the past and was successful in some cases. Clear Guidelines NeededBinance, in a statement also circulated on Twitter, described the SEC’s lawsuit as "baseless" and "unjustified by the facts, by the law, or by the Commission’s own precedent." The crypto exchange operator added that it intends "to vigorously defend" itself. It accused the SEC of seeking the "near eradication" of the crypto industry with similar actions against other names in the industry such as Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken (crypto-trading platform). The company also called on the US Congress to intervene with bipartisan legislation that would create a workable regulatory regime for digital assets and rein in what it called bureaucratic overreach, without which "our country’s role as a leader and innovator will continue to be undermined." Coinbase, for its part, filed a lawsuit against the SEC back in April demanding that the regulator "use its formal rulemaking process to provide guidance for the crypto industry." The blockchain lawyer approached by Sputnik stressed that Coinbase has shown an active commitment to collaboration with the SEC, having met with the regulator more than 25 times, "a testament to its dedication to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards," as the expert put it. Girasa observed that the current litigation is part of an ongoing effort by the SEC to exercise jurisdiction over crypto assets, which has occasionally clashed with other US federal agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over who oversees such assets. Meanwhile, the anonymous lawyer predicted that if the SEC wins in court, it will have a major impact on the crypto industry, both in the US and around the world, leading to a tighter regulatory framework for crypto exchanges, and could cause some companies to rethink their strategies or even leave the US market.

