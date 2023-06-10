International
Manchester City Win First Champions League Title After Besting Inter Milan
Manchester City Win First Champions League Title After Besting Inter Milan
Manchester City won its first Champions League trophy on Saturday after beating out Inter Milan in a 1-0 match.
2023-06-10T21:04+0000
2023-06-10T21:04+0000
Manchester City won its first Champions League trophy on Saturday after beating out Inter Milan in a 1-0 match.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Manchester City Win First Champions League Title After Besting Inter Milan

21:04 GMT 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / Thanassis StavrakisManchster City players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Manchster City players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / Thanassis Stavrakis
Manchester City won its first Champions League trophy on Saturday after beating out Inter Milan in a 1-0 match.
