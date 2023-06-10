https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/six-crew-members-injured-in-stunt-accident-on-set-of-gladiator-sequel---producers-1111051879.html

Six Crew Members Injured in Stunt Accident on Set of 'Gladiator' Sequel - Producers

Six crew members were injured in an accident during a planned stunt sequence on the set of the sequel to the 2000 epic historical drama "Gladiator" in Morocco earlier this week, the production studio behind the film has said.

"While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the 'Gladiator' sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures was quoted by US media as saying.A total of six people received treatment for burn injuries, the report said, citing an individual with knowledge of the production. Four crew members remain in the hospital, while two others were treated locally and discharged. The incident occurred towards the end of the shooting day on June 7 and none of the cast members suffered any injuries. A US tabloid cited a source as saying that the crew members were injured in an explosion on the set. Although the cause of the blast is still unclear, onlookers speculated that a gas pipe rupture could have been the problem. "Gladiator" won five awards at the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony, including Best Picture.

