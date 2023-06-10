International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The DOJ Has Been Weaponized Against Donald Trump
The DOJ Has Been Weaponized Against Donald Trump
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the thirty-seven charges agianst Donald Trump, and the rate of medical suicides surging in Canada.
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the thirty-seven charges agianst Donald Trump, and the rate of medical suicides surging in Canada.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Gavin Newsome, Independents will Decide the 2024 Election, and The Plan is to Get Rid of Biden and TrumpTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Trump Indictment, The Espionage Act Reappears, and the Supreme Decides a Racial Case in AlabamaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about independent vote in America, Democrats want Gavin Newsome in the 2024 election, and discoverability on social media. Kim talked about the theory that the establishment is trying to eliminate Joe Biden and Donald Trump from the 2024 election. Kim explained why the establishment despises populist politicians and the Democrats in favor of Gavin Newsome as President.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the implications of a former President being indicted, the Russiagate investigation continuing, and criminals running the justice system. Tyler commented on the Supreme Court decision about redistricting in Alabama and Justice Roberts voting with the liberal judges. Tyler spoke about the charges against Trump and how far the establishmnet will go to stop Trump from being President.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Backstory
The DOJ has Been Weaponized against Donald Trump
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the thirty-seven charges against Donald Trump, and the rate of medical suicides surging in Canada.
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Gavin Newsome, Independents will Decide the 2024 Election, and The Plan is to Get Rid of Biden and Trump

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Trump Indictment, The Espionage Act Reappears, and the Supreme Decides a Racial Case in Alabama

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about independent vote in America, Democrats want Gavin Newsome in the 2024 election, and discoverability on social media. Kim talked about the theory that the establishment is trying to eliminate Joe Biden and Donald Trump from the 2024 election. Kim explained why the establishment despises populist politicians and the Democrats in favor of Gavin Newsome as President.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the implications of a former President being indicted, the Russiagate investigation continuing, and criminals running the justice system. Tyler commented on the Supreme Court decision about redistricting in Alabama and Justice Roberts voting with the liberal judges. Tyler spoke about the charges against Trump and how far the establishmnet will go to stop Trump from being President.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
