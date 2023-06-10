https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/trump-indicted-over-mar-a-lago-docs-while-biden-probe-is-ignored-1111034739.html
Trump Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs While Biden Probe Is Ignored
Trump Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs While Biden Probe Is Ignored
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including President Trump’s legal battles as he faces federal charges over the Mar-a-Lago documents.
2023-06-10T04:44+0000
2023-06-10T04:44+0000
2023-06-10T12:05+0000
fault lines
radio
cnn
joe biden
canada
wildfires
smoke
donald trump
ukraine
fox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111034551_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18c664da22b36e95283b68528e758bdb.png
Trump Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs While Biden Probe is Ignored
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including President Trump’s legal battles as he faces federal charges over the Mar-a-Lago documents.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRick Sanchez - Host of news show “Direct Impact” on RTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMisty Winston - Political Activist & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowRobert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region and the Russian military's successful defense against the enemy attacks.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by host Rick Sanchez who discussed CNN CEO Chris Licht's short tenure at the company, along with Tucker Carlson's current tiff with Fox News.Later in the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about the ongoing fires in Canada as Prime Minister Trudeau blames climate change and not government mismanagement for its spread.In the third hour, political commentator Misty Winston spoke to the Fault Lines team about the latest Trump indictment and the government's silence on the Biden probe.Later in the third hour, Robert Patillo spoke with Fault Lines about the Supreme Court's decision that thwarted Alabama's attempt to redraw voting lines.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/09/1111034551_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_baf097bb7374425f6c58ac8d1c0fc08f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, mar-a-lago documents, donald trump, ukraine counteroffensive
fault lines, mar-a-lago documents, donald trump, ukraine counteroffensive
Trump Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs While Biden Probe Is Ignored
04:44 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 12:05 GMT 10.06.2023)
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including President Trump’s legal battles as he faces federal charges over the Mar-a-Lago documents.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Rick Sanchez - Host of news show “Direct Impact” on RT
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Misty Winston - Political Activist & Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region and the Russian military's successful defense against the enemy attacks.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by host Rick Sanchez who discussed CNN CEO Chris Licht's short tenure at the company, along with Tucker Carlson's current tiff with Fox News.
Later in the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about the ongoing fires in Canada as Prime Minister Trudeau blames climate change and not government mismanagement for its spread.
In the third hour, political commentator Misty Winston spoke to the Fault Lines team about the latest Trump indictment and the government's silence on the Biden probe.
Later in the third hour, Robert Patillo spoke with Fault Lines about the Supreme Court's decision that thwarted Alabama's attempt to redraw voting lines.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.