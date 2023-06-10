https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/trump-indicted-over-mar-a-lago-docs-while-biden-probe-is-ignored-1111034739.html

Trump Indicted Over Mar-a-Lago Docs While Biden Probe Is Ignored

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including President Trump’s legal battles as he faces federal charges over the Mar-a-Lago documents.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRick Sanchez - Host of news show “Direct Impact” on RTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMisty Winston - Political Activist & Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowRobert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda spoke with the Fault Lines team about the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Zaporozhye region and the Russian military's successful defense against the enemy attacks.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by host Rick Sanchez who discussed CNN CEO Chris Licht's short tenure at the company, along with Tucker Carlson's current tiff with Fox News.Later in the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Ted Rall about the ongoing fires in Canada as Prime Minister Trudeau blames climate change and not government mismanagement for its spread.In the third hour, political commentator Misty Winston spoke to the Fault Lines team about the latest Trump indictment and the government's silence on the Biden probe.Later in the third hour, Robert Patillo spoke with Fault Lines about the Supreme Court's decision that thwarted Alabama's attempt to redraw voting lines.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

