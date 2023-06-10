https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/trump-indictment-legal-battles-over-migration-uk-surveillance-state-1111035189.html
Trump Indictment, Legal Battles Over Migration, UK Surveillance State
Trump Indictment, Legal Battles Over Migration, UK Surveillance State
Former President Donald Trump faces federal charges and Cuba rejects reports that it will host a Chinese spy station.
Former President Donald Trump faces federal charges and Cuba rejects reports that it will host a Chinese spy station.
Cohost of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents and the reactions from officials in both major parties.Immigration lawyer Jason Dzubow discusses the legality of "immigration flights" in the US, the threats of lawsuits against those who organize them, the status of a new immigration law in Florida, and what to expect from state and federal immigration law in the future.UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses next steps for Julian Assange's legal team following the rejection of his latest appeal, the opacity of the legal system in the EU Court of Human Rights, the interrogation of journalist Kit Klarenberg by UK customs authorities, and the increasing demonization of "hacking" and the dissemination of "protected data."Sports analyst Nate Wallace discusses the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-owned LIV golf league, how American sports media has responded, and how Saudi Arabia is using sports investing to expand its soft power.The Misfits also discuss Qantas' new dress code and this week's News of the Weird, including a milky social media campaign and a real estate bargain in Burbank.
Trump Indictment, Legal Battles Over Migration, UK Surveillance State
04:34 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 10.06.2023)
Former President Donald Trump faces federal charges and Cuba rejects reports that it will host a Chinese spy station.
Cohost of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents and the reactions from officials in both major parties.
Immigration lawyer Jason Dzubow discusses the legality of "immigration flights" in the US, the threats of lawsuits against those who organize them, the status of a new immigration law in Florida, and what to expect from state and federal immigration law in the future.
UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses next steps for Julian Assange’s legal team following the rejection of his latest appeal, the opacity of the legal system in the EU Court of Human Rights, the interrogation of journalist Kit Klarenberg by UK customs authorities, and the increasing demonization of "hacking" and the dissemination of "protected data."
Sports analyst Nate Wallace discusses the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-owned LIV golf league, how American sports media has responded, and how Saudi Arabia is using sports investing to expand its soft power.
The Misfits also discuss Qantas’ new dress code and this week’s News of the Weird, including a milky social media campaign and a real estate bargain in Burbank.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.