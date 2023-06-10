International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/ukraine-strikes-flood-refugees-in-kherson-region-killing-one-1111042610.html
Ukraine Strikes Flood Refugees in Kherson Region, Killing One
Ukraine Strikes Flood Refugees in Kherson Region, Killing One
Dozens of settlements near the Dnepr River were evacuated due to an uncontrollable water discharge after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was... 10.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-10T06:41+0000
2023-06-10T07:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kherson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e6434eb7bd439a8973471089aeb3fb1b.jpg
According to the Russian authorities, UK-produced Storm Shadow missiles were used by Kiev to attack civilian infrastructure hosting those who had been displaced due to the Kakhovka dam's destruction.Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo stressed that Ukrainian militants presumably used British Storm Shadow missiles and recalled that these projectiles were delivered to Kiev by London “for peace enforcement.” However, now they are being used to killed civilians attempting to flee from flooding caused by the Ukrainian attack on Kakhovka dam. At least one woman was killed, the official said. He concluded that war criminals would soon be punished.On Tuesday morning, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Russian officials stressed that the dam was attacked by Ukraine in order to regroup forces and inflict humanitarian damage.
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110966961_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecd30dec885f83aee4095d14357be6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kherson
ukraine, kherson

Ukraine Strikes Flood Refugees in Kherson Region, Killing One

06:41 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 07:22 GMT 10.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaStreets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight.
Streets are flooded in Kherson, Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up overnight. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Dozens of settlements near the Dnepr River were evacuated due to an uncontrollable water discharge after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was severely struck by the Ukrainian military early on Tuesday.
According to the Russian authorities, UK-produced Storm Shadow missiles were used by Kiev to attack civilian infrastructure hosting those who had been displaced due to the Kakhovka dam's destruction.
Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo stressed that Ukrainian militants presumably used British Storm Shadow missiles and recalled that these projectiles were delivered to Kiev by London “for peace enforcement.”
However, now they are being used to killed civilians attempting to flee from flooding caused by the Ukrainian attack on Kakhovka dam. At least one woman was killed, the official said. He concluded that war criminals would soon be punished.
On Tuesday morning, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Russian officials stressed that the dam was attacked by Ukraine in order to regroup forces and inflict humanitarian damage.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала