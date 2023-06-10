https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/ukraine-strikes-flood-refugees-in-kherson-region-killing-one-1111042610.html
According to the Russian authorities, UK-produced Storm Shadow missiles were used by Kiev to attack civilian infrastructure hosting those who had been displaced due to the Kakhovka dam's destruction.Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo stressed that Ukrainian militants presumably used British Storm Shadow missiles and recalled that these projectiles were delivered to Kiev by London “for peace enforcement.” However, now they are being used to killed civilians attempting to flee from flooding caused by the Ukrainian attack on Kakhovka dam. At least one woman was killed, the official said. He concluded that war criminals would soon be punished.On Tuesday morning, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Russian officials stressed that the dam was attacked by Ukraine in order to regroup forces and inflict humanitarian damage.
Dozens of settlements near the Dnepr River were evacuated due to an uncontrollable water discharge after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) was severely struck by the Ukrainian military early on Tuesday.
According to the Russian authorities, UK-produced Storm Shadow missiles were used by Kiev to attack civilian infrastructure hosting those who had been displaced due to the Kakhovka dam's destruction.
Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo stressed that Ukrainian militants presumably used British Storm Shadow missiles and recalled that these projectiles were delivered to Kiev by London “for peace enforcement.”
However, now they are being used to killed civilians attempting to flee from flooding caused by the Ukrainian attack on Kakhovka dam. At least one woman was killed, the official said. He concluded that war criminals would soon be punished.
On Tuesday morning, the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed, causing flooding along front lines. Russian officials stressed that the dam was attacked by Ukraine in order to regroup forces and inflict humanitarian damage.