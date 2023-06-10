International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/us-mail-bombing-terrorist-unabomber-kaczynski-reported-dead-in-prison-1111050874.html
US Mail-Bombing Terrorist 'Unabomber' Kaczynski Reported Dead in Prison
US Mail-Bombing Terrorist 'Unabomber' Kaczynski Reported Dead in Prison
Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the American domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, died in prison on Saturday morning at the age of 81, media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
2023-06-10T18:23+0000
2023-06-10T18:23+0000
americas
domestic terrorism
prison
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111050710_0:0:2910:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_55f6c841a61353585c63533fe3d9438c.jpg
Kaczynski was held in a maximum security prison in Colorado, but in December 2021 he was transferred due to poor health to a medical facility in North Carolina, ABC News reported. Between 1978 and 1995, he launched a nationwide mail bombing campaign, sending explosive devices to universities and offices of air carriers, in a bid to attract attention to what he believed was the erosion of human freedom by modern technologies. Sixteen bombs sent by Kaczynski killed three people and injured over 20. He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0a/1111050710_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dee3ec7a24654f7bc22d5a0e53ffe964.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
theodore "ted" kaczynski, unabomber
theodore "ted" kaczynski, unabomber

US Mail-Bombing Terrorist 'Unabomber' Kaczynski Reported Dead in Prison

18:23 GMT 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / John YoungbearTheodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996.
Theodore Ted Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
© AP Photo / John Youngbear
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the American domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, died in prison on Saturday morning at the age of 81, media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Kaczynski was held in a maximum security prison in Colorado, but in December 2021 he was transferred due to poor health to a medical facility in North Carolina, ABC News reported.
Between 1978 and 1995, he launched a nationwide mail bombing campaign, sending explosive devices to universities and offices of air carriers, in a bid to attract attention to what he believed was the erosion of human freedom by modern technologies. Sixteen bombs sent by Kaczynski killed three people and injured over 20.
He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала