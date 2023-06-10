https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-russian-forces-blazing-ukrainian-tanks-and-ifvs-1111045571.html

Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs

Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs

Russia's army thwarted AFU attempts at a counteroffense in the Zaporozhye region.

2023-06-10T11:43+0000

2023-06-10T11:43+0000

2023-06-10T11:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg

Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip that shows troops wiping out Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, with cindering remains of enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.The Kiev regime has long been promising a counteroffensive, envisioning a major turn on the battlefield and asking for more funding. However, despite cutting-edge Western equipment, Ukrainian militants are losing considerable numbers of troops every day without advancing further.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis