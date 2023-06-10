International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-russian-forces-blazing-ukrainian-tanks-and-ifvs-1111045571.html
Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs
Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs
Russia's army thwarted AFU attempts at a counteroffense in the Zaporozhye region.
2023-06-10T11:43+0000
2023-06-10T11:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg
Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip that shows troops wiping out Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, with cindering remains of enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.The Kiev regime has long been promising a counteroffensive, envisioning a major turn on the battlefield and asking for more funding. However, despite cutting-edge Western equipment, Ukrainian militants are losing considerable numbers of troops every day without advancing further.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04f9f225957b515458b7b5f622c8afdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis

Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs

11:43 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 10.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukrainian officials have hyped their counteroffensive for several months, demanding funds and ammo from Western countries. It seems the effort has already begun, but all that can be seen so far is incinerated NATO military equipment worth millions of dollars.
Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip that shows troops wiping out Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, with cindering remains of enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
The Kiev regime has long been promising a counteroffensive, envisioning a major turn on the battlefield and asking for more funding.
However, despite cutting-edge Western equipment, Ukrainian militants are losing considerable numbers of troops every day without advancing further.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала