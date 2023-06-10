https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-russian-forces-blazing-ukrainian-tanks-and-ifvs-1111045571.html
Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs
Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs
Russia's army thwarted AFU attempts at a counteroffense in the Zaporozhye region.
2023-06-10T11:43+0000
2023-06-10T11:43+0000
2023-06-10T11:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_1d226abb753d134bd916dd96eebf0980.jpg
Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip that shows troops wiping out Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, with cindering remains of enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.The Kiev regime has long been promising a counteroffensive, envisioning a major turn on the battlefield and asking for more funding. However, despite cutting-edge Western equipment, Ukrainian militants are losing considerable numbers of troops every day without advancing further.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/11/1106425217_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04f9f225957b515458b7b5f622c8afdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis
Watch Russian Forces Blazing Ukrainian Tanks and IFVs
11:43 GMT 10.06.2023 (Updated: 11:47 GMT 10.06.2023)
Ukrainian officials have hyped their counteroffensive for several months, demanding funds and ammo from Western countries. It seems the effort has already begun, but all that can be seen so far is incinerated NATO military equipment worth millions of dollars.
Russian Ministry of Defense has published a clip that shows troops wiping out Ukrainian military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, with cindering remains of enemy tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.
The Kiev regime has long been promising a counteroffensive, envisioning a major turn on the battlefield and asking for more funding.
However, despite cutting-edge Western equipment, Ukrainian militants are losing considerable numbers of troops every day without advancing further.