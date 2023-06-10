https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/watch-ukrainian-armored-units-get-obliterated-amid-counteroffensive-1111046802.html

Watch Ukrainian Armored Units Get Obliterated Amid Counteroffensive

While Kiev learns the hard way that NATO military hardware is not invincible and can be destroyed just like any other, Russia's Ministry of Defense has already released several videos showing elements of the Ukrainian war machine being dismantled in the field.

Ukrainian troops have launched several unsuccessful attacks against Russian positions during the past week, essentially throwing their men and equipment, including Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles supplied by NATO that were supposed to tip the scales in Kiev’s favor, into the meat grinder.While Kiev learns the hard way that NATO military hardware is not invincible and can be destroyed just like any other, Russia's Ministry of Defense has already released several videos showing elements of the Ukrainian war machine being dismantled in the field.In this video, a Ukrainian armored column can be seen being destroyed by Russian forces in the Zaporozhye area:The results of another failed Ukrainian attack with wrecked Western military hardware can be seen in this footage:This video is recorded from aboard a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter that destroyed Ukrainian armor with surgical precision in the Donetsk People's Republic:Yet another video highlights the efforts of mobile Russian "tank hunter" teams who sometimes employ anti-tank missile launchers mounted on small, maneuverable vehicles to launch lightning-fast hit-and-run attacks against Ukrainian forces:This video confirms that even IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems provided to Ukraine by NATO powers are no match for Russian Lancet-3 kamikaze drones:And even as the Kiev regime keeps sending in more tanks and armored vehicles, Russian forces continue to methodically destroy any threat thrown at them:The burning wreckage of Ukrainian armored vehicles seen in videos such as this one serve as confirmation of the Kiev regime's failures on the battlefield:

