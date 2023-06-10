https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/weekly-news-wrap-up-trump-faces-indictment-cornel-west-announces-3rd-party-candidacy-1111037935.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; Trump Faces Indictment; Cornel West Announces 3rd Party Candidacy

The 2024 presidential race is heating up as Professor Cornel West declares his intention to run for president and Donald Trump faces new charges.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Former president Donald Trump is indicted. Also, Saudi Arabia and Sudan have announced a ceasefire.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Democrats push for debt ceiling overhaul. Also, the world economy is changing and most average people get it but their leaders do not.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Former president Donald Trump is indicted. Also, a Florida woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss this week's news stories. The FBI attacks the Black liberation movement. Also, Cuba must defeat the blockade without waiting for it to be lifted, and African nations are coming together to push back against imperialism in the new Cold War.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's news stories. Former President Donald Trump is facing a new set of charges. Also, Cornel West has announced his run for the presidency, and Tucker Carlson's Twitter video garners over 100 million views.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

