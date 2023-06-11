International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/cia-privately-attributed-nord-stream-attack-to-ukraine-while-us-blamed-russia---report-1111052666.html
CIA Privately Attributed Nord Stream Attack to Ukraine While US Blamed Russia - Report
CIA Privately Attributed Nord Stream Attack to Ukraine While US Blamed Russia - Report
Western media is reporting that the CIA told its Belgian counterparts that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.
2023-06-11T01:43+0000
2023-06-11T01:42+0000
nord stream sabotage
cia
belgium
nord stream
valery zaluzhny
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
Western media is reporting that the CIA told its Belgian counterparts that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.“Shortly after the attack, our military intelligence agency ADIV received strictly confidential information that pointed to Ukraine's likely role in sabotage,” a mainstream Belgian newspaper wrote Saturday.The publication said it “learned from well-informed sources that our military intelligence service then 'got a visit' from the American intelligence service CIA.”The story “illustrates how Western intelligence agencies, including the Belgian ones, have been aware for months that Ukraine is believed to have a hand in one of the most brutal and dangerous attacks on European energy infrastructure itself,” the outlet wrote.The newspaper wrote that the CIA was apparently unwilling to reveal where it obtained the information in question, citing the desire to protect their sources.The suggestion of Kiev’s involvement “could have put the alliance with Ukraine under” stress, according to the publication, which noted that Germany was “dependent on Russian natural gas” before Moscow’s special military operation “and both the French Engie, the Dutch Gasunie and the German Wintershall together with the Russian Gazprom invested in Nord Stream 1.”In public, the US continued to blame Moscow for the destruction of the Russo-German pipelines well after the CIA reportedly advised its colleagues at European intelligence agencies that Ukraine was actually responsible.US media reported this week that the US received detailed information about supposed Ukrainian plans to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last June, several months before the sabotage was carried out.According to this theory, Ukrainian forces involved “received orders from Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces,” a theory which conveniently leaves the Ukrainian president “ignorant and able to continue to deny his involvement,” the Belgian publication explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/poland-may-have-been-used-as-operating-base-for-nord-stream-sabotage---report-1111041736.html
belgium
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cia, nord stream sabotage, ukraine, russia, belgium, ukrainian forces, general intelligence and security service
cia, nord stream sabotage, ukraine, russia, belgium, ukrainian forces, general intelligence and security service

CIA Privately Attributed Nord Stream Attack to Ukraine While US Blamed Russia - Report

01:43 GMT 11.06.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Wyatt Reed
All materials
Whether their allegation is true or not, the effort by the CIA to convince European intelligence that a rogue faction of Ukrainians loyal to Gen. Zaluzhny blew up the Nord Stream pipelines suggests US officials who continued to blame Russia for the attack were talking out of both sides of their mouth.
Western media is reporting that the CIA told its Belgian counterparts that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September.
“Shortly after the attack, our military intelligence agency ADIV received strictly confidential information that pointed to Ukraine's likely role in sabotage,” a mainstream Belgian newspaper wrote Saturday.
The publication said it “learned from well-informed sources that our military intelligence service then 'got a visit' from the American intelligence service CIA.”
The story “illustrates how Western intelligence agencies, including the Belgian ones, have been aware for months that Ukraine is believed to have a hand in one of the most brutal and dangerous attacks on European energy infrastructure itself,” the outlet wrote.
The newspaper wrote that the CIA was apparently unwilling to reveal where it obtained the information in question, citing the desire to protect their sources.
The suggestion of Kiev’s involvement “could have put the alliance with Ukraine under” stress, according to the publication, which noted that Germany was “dependent on Russian natural gas” before Moscow’s special military operation “and both the French Engie, the Dutch Gasunie and the German Wintershall together with the Russian Gazprom invested in Nord Stream 1.”
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
Poland May Have Been Used as Operating Base for Nord Stream Sabotage - Report
Yesterday, 05:23 GMT
In public, the US continued to blame Moscow for the destruction of the Russo-German pipelines well after the CIA reportedly advised its colleagues at European intelligence agencies that Ukraine was actually responsible.
US media reported this week that the US received detailed information about supposed Ukrainian plans to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last June, several months before the sabotage was carried out.
According to this theory, Ukrainian forces involved “received orders from Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces,” a theory which conveniently leaves the Ukrainian president “ignorant and able to continue to deny his involvement,” the Belgian publication explained.

In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh wrote that the US used Navy divers to deploy C4 explosive charges on the exterior of the Nord Stream pipelines which were subsequently detonated via sonar.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Nord Stream, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the “unprecedented sabotage” as an act of "international terrorism."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала