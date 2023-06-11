https://sputnikglobe.com/20230611/four-in-five-likely-gop-voters-say-trump-should-be-able-to-serve-as-president-if-convicted-1111069275.html
Four in Five Likely GOP Voters Say Trump Should Be Able to Serve as President If Convicted
Four in Five likely Republican primary voters believe President Trump should be able to serve as president again even if he is convicted in a case about his mishandling of classified documents.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 80% of likely Republican primary voters believe former US President Donald Trump should be able to serve as president again even if he is convicted for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to a CBS News-YouGov poll published on Sunday.
A further 76% of the respondents said they are concerned that Trump's indictment is politically motivated, compared to just 12% who said they are worried that the ex-president's alleged conduct is a national security risk. Another 12% said both matters concerned them, the survey showed.
A total of 61% of those sampled ruled out any changes to their views about Trump in light of the charges announced in the indictment, while 14% said their opinions might change for the better, according to the findings.
Most Republican voters (74%) would like to see a candidate similar to Trump if he were not the nominee.
The poll was conducted from June 7-10 among a sample of 2,480 US adult residents with a margin of error not exceeding 5.5 points.
On Friday, an indictment was unsealed charging Trump and a personal aide with 38 total criminal counts, including for willful retention of national defense information and making false statements. Trump is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for proceedings.